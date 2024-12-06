Stock markets open flat ahead of RBI monetary policy meeting: Check details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Stock markets update on December 6.

Stock markets: The Indian stock market opened on a flat note on Friday ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) bi-monthly review meeting. After opening in the green, the market oscillated between red and green in early trading. The BSE Sensex was trading 10.06 points higher at 81,767.24, while the NSE Nifty was down by 9.55 points at 24,698.85.

Among the top gainers were ICICI Bank, M&M, ITC, JSW Steel, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, NTPC, IndusInd Bank, and HCL Tech. On the other hand, Infosys, HDFC Bank, Tata Motors, and other stocks experienced declines.

Investors see Rs 15 lakh crore wealth growth in five sessions

The domestic markets have been on a five-session winning streak, adding Rs 15.18 lakh crore to investors' wealth. The BSE Sensex has surged by 2,722.12 points (3.44%) over the past five trading days. On Thursday, the Sensex closed 809.53 points higher at 81,765.86.

The market capitalization of the 30 companies listed on the BSE Sensex rose by Rs 15.18 lakh crore over these sessions, reaching Rs 4,58,17,010.11 crore. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty closed at 24,708.40 on Thursday, recording a 240.95-point increase.