Stock markets gain in early trade; Sensex soars 493 points, Nifty atop 21,670 amid positive global cues

Stock markets update: Equity benchmark indices climbed in early trade on Tuesday, extending their previous day's rally, amid fresh foreign fund inflows and buying in IT stocks. In the early trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 493.4 points to 72,156.48. Meanwhile, the Nifty also gained 160.65 points to 21,673.65 points.

All the Sensex firms were trading in the green during the early trade. Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors, Titan and ICICI Bank were the major gainers. In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading higher. The US markets ended with significant gains on Monday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 16.03 crore on Monday, according to exchange data. Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.38 per cent to USD 76.41 a barrel.

Rupee gains against dollar

Meanwhile, the rupee stayed on the upward track for the third straight session and rose 6 paise to 83.08 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday amid a weak American currency and favourable crude oil prices. A positive cue from domestic equity markets and sustained buying by foreign institutional investors also supported the Indian currency, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened strong at 83.07 and rose to the level of 83.04 against the dollar in initial deals. The local unit then traded at 83.08 against the greenback, registering a rise of 6 paise from its previous close.

