Market Opening Bell: Sensex opens in red, Nifty holds 23,400, Nifty IT falls over 2%

Sensex, Nifty Today: Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, opened in the red on Thursday, April 17, 2025, amid positive global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 76.27 points to open at 76,968.02, while Nifty was down 35.35 points, starting the trading session at 23,401.85. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 77,044.29 and the Nifty 50 at 23,437.20. However, the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices were trading flat in the opening trade.

From the Sensex pack, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank and Power Grid were in green in the opening trade, with ICICI Bank gaining 1.29 per cent. On the other hand, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, TCS and Tata Steel were the biggest laggards, with HCL Tech falling 2.41 per cent.

In early trade, 1,077 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 883 were trading in the red. 95 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Earlier, Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start as it opened in the red at 23,291, against the previous close of 23,469.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, most Asian markets opened mostly in green after US stocks fell on Wednesday amid continued fretting over President Donald Trump’s trade war.

When writing the news, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.7 per cent to 34,142.86 in morning trading. It was up 227.01 points or 0.67 per cent at the time of writing the report. South Korea’s Kospi was up 18.36 points or 0.74 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 348.03 points or 1.63 per cent. Similarly, China's Shanghai Composite was in the green when writing this news.

How did individual sectors perform?

Major Nifty sectoral indices traded in the red today, with the Nifty IT falling 2.09 per cent. Similarly, Nifty Auto was down by 0.47 per cent. However, Nifty Pharma was in the green by 0.48 per cent, and Nifty Realty was up by 0.07 per cent in the opening trade.