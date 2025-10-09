Market Opening Bell: Sensex jumps 126 points, Nifty above 25,000, Tata Steel among top gainers Sensex, Nifty Today: In early trade, 1,565 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 858 were trading in the red. Seventy-eight stocks remained unchanged.

Mumbai:

The Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened on a positive note on Thursday, October 9, 2025, tracking strong global cues. While the 30-share BSE Sensex gained 126.34 points to start the session at 81,900, the Nifty added 28.15 points to open at 25,074.30. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 81,773.66 and the Nifty 50 at 25,046.15. Similarly, the broader indices traded in green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap was up by 106.11 points, or 0.23 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index gained 72.42 points, or 0.14 per cent, to trade at 53,039.03.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, HCL Tech, Sun Pharma, Eternal and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the major gainers, with Tata Steel leading the pack by gaining 2.97 per cent in the early trade today. On the other hand, Power Grid, Bajaj Finance, Titan, Kotak Bank, and NTPC were among the laggards, with Power Grid shedding 0.82 per cent in the opening trade.

In early trade, 1,565 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 858 were trading in the red. Seventy-eight stocks remained unchanged.

"We believe that as long as the market is trading below 25,250/82300, the weak sentiment is likely to continue on the downside, with potential slips to 25,000-24,950/81500-81300. Further downside may also persist, which could drag the market down to 24,850/81000. On the other hand, if the market moves above 25,150/82000, it could rise to 25,250-25,300/82300-82500," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start as it opened with a gain of 30.5 point at 25,123, compared to the previous close of 25,092.50.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian shares gained on Thursday as US stocks resumed their upward trend. While Japan's Nikkei 225 was up by 668.01 points or 1.40 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 7.54 points or 0.03 per cent. South Korea's Kospi traded in the red with a fall of 90.25 points. Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up by 48.29 points or 1.24 per cent.