Market Opening Bell: Sensex gains 193 points, Nifty above 24,802, Tata stocks in action Sensex, Nifty Today: Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start as it opened with a gain of 89.5 points at 24,931.50, compared to the previous close of 24,842.

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, gained in the opening session on Monday, September 8, 2025, amid positive global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex added 193.64 points to start the session at 80,904.40; the Nifty gained 61.6 points to open at 24,802.60. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 80,710.76 and the Nifty 50 at 24,741. Similarly, the broader indices also traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap was up 203.86 points, or 0.45 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index added 243.15 points, or 0.46 per cent, to trade at 52,995.46.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Infosys, and BEL were among the major gainers, with Tata Steel leading the pack by surging 2.39 per cent in the early trade today. On the other hand, Kotak Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, and Maruti were among the laggards, with Kotak Bank shedding around 0.29 per cent in the opening trade.

In early trade, 1,905stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 348 were trading in the red. One hundred four stocks remained unchanged.

"A successful breakout above 25,000/82000 could push the market towards 25,200/82600. Conversely, below 24,500/80400, market sentiment could change. If the index falls below this level, it is likely to retest 24,350/79900. Further downside may continue, potentially dragging the index to the 200-day SMA or 24,100/79400," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start as it opened with a gain of 89.5 points at 24,931.50, compared to the previous close of 24,842.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued their selling spree on Monday, September 5, 2025, offloading equities worth Rs 1,304 crore. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) purchased equities worth Rs 1,821 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian shares gained on Monday, tracking Wall Street's rise to a record high. Nikkei 225 jumped 605.25 points or 1.41 per cent at 43,624 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 95.02 points or 0.37 per cent. Similarly, South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a gain of 7.69 points. Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up by 6.31 points or 0.17 per cent.