Market Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty surge amid positive global cues, IT stocks rally Sensex, Nifty Today: In early trade, 1,383 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 998 were trading in the red. Eighty-nine stocks remained unchanged.

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started Tuesday's trading session in green, buoyed by expectations of a U.S. rate cut as early as next week. The 30-share BSE Sensex added 342.39 points to start the session at 81,129.69; the Nifty gained 90.95 points to open at 24,864.10. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 80,787.30 and the Nifty 50 at 24,773.15. Similarly, the broader indices also traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap was up 92.86 points, or 0.20 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index added 121.43 points, or 0.23 per cent, to trade at 53,032.06.

From the Sensex pack, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, TCS and Larsen & Toubro were among the major gainers, with Infosys leading the pack by jumping around 4 per cent in the early trade today. On the other hand, Mahindra & Mahindra, Eternal, Titan, Hindustan Unilever and ICICI Bank were among the laggards, with M&M shedding around 0.59 per cent in the opening trade.

"Overall, the outlook stays cautiously bullish, with close monitoring of key breakout levels and global market cues essential in the sessions ahead," said Amruta Shinde, Technical & Derivative Analyst at Choice Equity Broking Private Limited.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start as it opened with a gain of 52 points at 24,952.50, compared to the previous close of 24,900.50.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued their selling spree for the 11th consecutive session on Monday, September 8, 2025, offloading equities worth Rs 2,169 crore. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) purchased equities worth Rs 3,014 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, most Asian shares gained on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street's rise. Nikkei 225 gained 46.19 points or 0.11 per cent at 43,690 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 230.09 points or 0.37 per cent. Similarly, South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a gain of 33.10 points. Shanghai's SSE Composite index was down by 11.23 points or 0.29 per cent.