Market Opening Bell: Sensex adds 489.36 points, Nifty above 23,850, Indigo gains over 4%

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the trading session on a positive note on Friday, amid strong global cues. While the 30-share BSE Sensex added 489.36 points or 0.63 per cent to start the session at 77,121.01, the Nifty gained 105.45 points to open at 23,880.55. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 77,562.90 and the Nifty 50 at 23,775.10. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index added 104.87 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index was up by 34.57 points or 0.46 per cent, to trade at 7,550.83.

From the Sensex pack, Indigo, HDFC Bank, Trent, State Bank of India, and ICICI Bank were among the gainers, with Indigo leading the pack by gaining 4.47 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Sun Pharma, HCL Tech, Infosys, and Adani Ports were in the red, with Sun Pharma the biggest loser, falling 1.07 per cent.

In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 2,246 stocks advancing against only 233 stocks declining on the NSE. 44 stocks remained unchanged.

"For day traders, 23,700 - 23,600/76500-76200 would act as key support zones. If the market succeeds in trading above these levels, it could retest the levels of 24,000/77500-24,300/78400. On the flip side, below 23,500/75900, the uptrend would become vulnerable. Below this, it could slip to 23,300-23,200/75300-75000," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a mildly positive start as it opened with a gain of 103 points at 23,987, compared to the previous close of 23,884. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net sellers, offloading equities worth Rs 1,711.19 crore on April 9, 2026. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained net buyers with purchases of Rs 955.90 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Asian stocks inched higher on Friday despite a rise in crude oil prices, but investors remained cautious over the durability of this week's US-Iran ceasefire. While Japan's Nikkei 225 added 944.68 points or 1.69 per cent to trade at 56,840, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up by 229.60 points or 0.89 per cent. Similarly, South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a gain of 102.49 points at the time of writing the report. Shanghai's SSE Composite index added 24.97 points or 0.63 per cent.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)