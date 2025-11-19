Market Opening Bell: Sensex flat, Nifty holds 25,900, IT stocks in action Sensex, Nifty Today: In early trade, 936 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,428 were trading in the red. One hundred eighteen stocks remained unchanged.

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the session flat on Wednesday, November 18, 2025, amid weak global cues. While the 30-share BSE Sensex shed 29.24 points to start the session at 84,643.78, the Nifty added 8.05 points to open at 25,918.10. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 84,673.02 and the Nifty 50 at 25,910.05. Similarly, the broader indices traded mixed in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap was down by 12.26 points, or 0.03 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index gained 22.70 points or 0.04 per cent to trade at 53,011.15.

From the Sensex pack, TCS, Hindustan Unilever, Axis Bank, Infosys, and Tech Mahindra were among the major gainers, with TCS leading the pack by gaining around 0.59 per cent in the early trade today. On the other hand, Reliance, NTPC, ITC, Titan, and Bajaj Finance were among the laggards, with Reliance shedding 0.37 per cent in the opening trade.

"We believe the 20-day SMA (simple moving average) around 25800/84500 and 25700/84200 would act as key support zones for traders. As long as the market trades above these levels, the positive trend is likely to continue. On the higher side, 26000/85000 will be the immediate resistance zone for bulls. A breakout above 26000/85000 could take the market towards 26100-26125/85300-85500. Conversely, a breakout below 25700/84200 could change market sentiment. Below these levels, the market could slide towards 25600-25500/83900-83600," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head – Equity Research.

In early trade, 936 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,428 were trading in the red. One hundred eighteen stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start as it opened with a gain of 39 points at 25,950, compared to the previous close of 25,911.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned sellers on November 18 and sold equities of Rs 728.82 crore while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 6,156.83 crore on the same day.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific stocks traded low, following fall on Wall Street. While Japan's Nikkei 225 shed 31.98 points or 0.07 per cent to trade at 48,671, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell by 103.03 points. South Korea's Kospi traded in the red with a dip of 31.99 points. Similarly, Shanghai's SSE Composite index fell 1,52 points or 0.04 per cent.

