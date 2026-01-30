Market Opening Bell: Sensex tumbles 619 points, Nifty below 24,250, Eternal, Tata Steel among top losers Sensex, Nifty Today: In early trade, market breadth was negative, with 1472 stocks advancing against 1,873 stocks declining on the NSE. 94 stocks remained unchanged.

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened in the red on Friday, January 30, 2026, amid weak global cues. While the 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 619.06 points to start the session at 81,947.31, the Nifty dropped 171.35 points to open at 25,247.55. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 82,566.37 and the Nifty 50 at 25,418.90. From the Sensex pack, BEL, Asian Paints, ITC, SBIN and Indigo were among the major gainers, with BEL leading the pack by gaining 0.44 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Tata Steel, Eternal, HCL Tech, Infosys and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the loser,s with Tata Steel losing 2.59 per cent in the opening trade.

In early trade, market breadth was negative, with 1472 stocks advancing against 1,873 stocks declining on the NSE. 94 stocks remained unchanged.