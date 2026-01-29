Market Opening Bell: Sensex down 24 points, Nifty near 24,350, L&T among top gainers Sensex, Nifty Today: Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a flat to negative start as it opened with a drop of 22 points at 25,404.50, compared to the previous close of 25,426.50.

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened in the red on Thursday, January 29, 2026, amid mixed global cues. While the 30-share BSE Sensex shed 24.28 points to start the session at 82,368.96, the Nifty gained 2.25 points to open at 25,345. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 82,344.68 and the Nifty 50 at 25,342.75. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap added 12.22 points, or 0.03 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index was up by 12.95 points or 0.03 per cent, to trade at 47,889.

From the Sensex pack, Larsen & Toubro, Power Grid, Tata Steel, NTPC, and Bharati Airtel were among the major gainers, with L&T leading the pack by gaining 2.45 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Maruti, Asian Paints, Indigo, Hindustan Unilever, and Bajaj Finance were among the losers, with Maruti losing 1.88 per cent in the opening trade.

In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 1,281 stocks advancing against 1,109 stocks declining on the NSE. 100 stocks remained unchanged.

"For day traders now, 25200/82000 would act as a key support zone. Above 25200/82000, the pullback rally could continue till 25500/82800. Further upside may also continue, potentially lifting the index to 25575/83000. On the flip side, below 25150/81900, sentiment could change, and the index may gradually fall to 25000/81500-24900/81200," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.



What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a flat to negative start as it opened with a drop of 22 points at 25,404.50, compared to the previous close of 25,426.50. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers and purchased equities worth Rs 480.26 crore on January 28, 2026, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) extended their buying streak for the 105th day with net purchases of Rs 3,360.59 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Asian stocks traded mixed, even as US stock markets held steady to record levels on Wednesday. While Japan's Nikkei 225 was down by 15.71 points or 0.03 per cent to trade at 53,343, Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 143.09 points. Similarly, South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a jump of 47.10 points. However, Shanghai's SSE Composite index was down by 4.09 points or 0.10 per cent.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)