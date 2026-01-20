Market Opening Bell: Sensex opens in red, Nifty above 25,550 amid persistent selling by FIIs Sensex, Nifty Today: In early trade, market breadth was negative, with 821 stocks advancing against 1,336 stocks declining on the NSE. 155 stocks remained unchanged.

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened in the red on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, amid persistent selling by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs). While the 30-share BSE Sensex shed 38.8 points to start the session at 83,207.3,8 the Nifty fell 5.2 points to open at 25,580.30. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 83,246.18 and the Nifty 50 at 25,585.50. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the red in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap dropped 123.51 points, or 0.27 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index was down by 81.41 points or 0.17 per cent, to trade at 48,981.91.

From the Sensex pack, Kotak Bank, SBIN, Adani Ports and M&M were among the major gainers, with Kotak Bank leading the pack by gaining 0.86 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Indigo, Tech Mahindra, and ICICI Bank were among the losers with Asian Paints shedding 0.68 per cent in the opening trade.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start as it opened with a gain of 54 points at 25,621, compared to the previous close of 225,567.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,262.82 crore on January 19, 2026, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) extended their buying streak with net purchases of Rs 4,234.30 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Asian stocks slipped and traded mixed as the dollar remained under pressure. While Japan's Nikkei 225 was down by 615.57 points or 1.15 per cent to trade at 52,968, Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 9.10 points. Similarly, South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a gain of 11.48 points. However, Shanghai's SSE Composite index was down by 12.38 points or 0.30 per cent.