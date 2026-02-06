Market Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open in red ahead of RBI MPC outcome, NTPC among top losers Sensex, Nifty Today: Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a flat to negative start as it opened with a drop of 81 points at 25,620, compared to the previous close of 25,701.

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened in the red on Friday, February 5, 2026, amid weak global cues. While the 30-share BSE Sensex dipped 64.61 points to start the session at 83,249.32, the Nifty fell 37 points to open at 25,605.80. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 83,313.93 and the Nifty 50 at 25,642.80. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the red in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index dipped by 129.64 points, or 0.75 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap Select Index was down by 84.24 points or 1.09 per cent, to trade at 7,636.16. The fall comes ahead of the RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) outcome.

From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Bank, Trent, Bajaj Finserv, and Power Grid were among the gainers, with Bajaj Finance leading the pack by gaining 1.29 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, NTPC, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, TCS, and Maruti were among the losers with NTPC shedding 1.32 per cent in the opening trade.

In early trade, market breadth was negative, with 1,578 stocks advancing against 817 stocks declining on the NSE. 81 stocks remained unchanged.

"Our outlook indicates that the intraday market momentum remains weak, but a fresh decline is likely only if the 25,600/83,200 support is broken below. If that happens, the market could decline further to the 25,500-25,350/83,000-82,500 range. Conversely, the immediate resistance is around 25,800/83,800. If surpassed, the index could rally to the 25,900-25,925/84,000-84,200 levels," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a flat to negative start as it opened with a drop of 81 points at 25,620, compared to the previous close of 25,701. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained seller and offloaded equities worth Rs 2,150.51 crore on February 4, 2026, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) extended their buying streak with net purchases of Rs 1,129.82 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Asian stocks continued to tumble on Friday as the selloff on Wall Street intensified amid continued selling in technology stocks. While Japan's Nikkei 225 was up by 192.96 points or 0.36 per cent to trade at 54,011, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 366.24 points. Similarly, South Korea's Kospi traded in the red with a drop of 101.67 points. However, Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up by 4.39 points or 0.11 per cent.