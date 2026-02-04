Market Opening Bell: Sensex drops nearly 500 points, Nifty holds above 25,650, Nifty IT drops 5% Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start as it opened with a fall of 98.5 points at 25,766.50, compared to the previous close of 25,865.

Mumbai:

A day after witnessing a promising rally, Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened in the red on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, amid weak global cues. While the 30-share BSE Sensex dipped 487.07 points to start the session at 83,252.06, the Nifty fell 52.5 points to open at 25,675.05. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 83,739.13 and the Nifty 50 at 25,727.55. Following the global cues, Nifty IT fell 5.76 per cent.

From the Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, ITC, Reliance and L&T were among the major gainers, with M&M leading the pack by gaining 1.51 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, HCL Tech, Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra and Bajaj Finance were among the losers, with HCL Tech losing 5.81 per cent in the opening trade.

In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 1,630 stocks advancing against 921 stocks declining on the NSE. 90 stocks remained unchanged.

"On the downside, retracement support is placed at 25,500/83000 and 25,350/82500, while 25,900/84300 and 26,000/84500 would act as immediate resistance levels for the bulls. However, below 25,350/82500, the uptrend could become vulnerable," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.



What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start as it opened with a fall of 98.5 points at 25,766.50, compared to the previous close of 25,865. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers and bought equities worth Rs 5,236.28 crore on February 3, 2026, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) extended their buying streak with net purchases of Rs 1,014.24 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Asian stocks wobbled on Wednesday after the US stock market sank amid a sell-off in IT stocks. While Japan's Nikkei 225 was down by 290.66 points or 0.53 per cent to trade at 54,430, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 100.77 points. However, South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a gain of 52.16 points.

ALSO READ | Forgot money in your old bank account? Here's how you can claim it back in few minutes

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)