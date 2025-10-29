Market Opening Bell: Sensex flat, Nifty below 26,000, Asian Paints gains over 1% Sensex, Nifty Today: In early trade, 1,464 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 780 were trading in the red. One hundred twenty-two stocks remained unchanged.

Mumbai:

The Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened in the green on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, amid positive global cues. While the 30-share BSE Sensex gained 35.52 points to start the session at 84,663.68, the Nifty added 45.80 points to open at 25,982. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 84,628.16 and the Nifty 50 at 25,936.20. However, the broader indices traded mixed in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap was up by 20 points, or 0.04 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index shed 41.08 points to trade at 53,778.68.

From the Sensex pack, Asian Paints, Sun Pharma, Trent, HCL Tech and Reliance are among the major gainers, with Asian Paints leading the pack by gaining over 1 per cent in the early trade today. On the other hand, Mahindra & Mahindra, TMPV, BEL and Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv were among the laggards, with M&M shedding 1.06 per cent in the opening trade.

In early trade, 1,464 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 780 were trading in the red. One hundred twenty-two stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start as it opened with a gain of 26.5 points at 26,116.50, compared to the previous close of 26,090.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers of equities worth Rs 10,000 crore on October 28, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 636 crore on the same day.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian shares gained today after jumping on Wall Street ahead of the Federal Reserve's decision and earnings. While Japan's Nikkei 225 added 906.82 points or 1.81 per cent to trade at 51,126, South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a fall of 49.32 points. However, Shanghai's SSE Composite index added 14.61 points or 0.37 per cent.

"We believe that the intraday market structure is volatile and directionless; therefore, level-based trading would be an ideal strategy for day traders. On the upside, 26,000/84800 and 26,050/85000 will be key resistance areas, while 25,800/84200 could act as a crucial support zone for the bulls. A successful breakout above 26,050/85000 could propel the market towards 26,150–26,200/85300–85500, while below 25,800/84200, the market could retest 25,700–25,600/84000–83700 levels," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.