Market Opening Bell: Sensex drops 119 points, Nifty below 26,000, IT stocks in action

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened in the red on Thursday, December 4, 2025, amid positive global cues. While the 30-share BSE Sensex shed 119.25 points to start the session at 84,987.56 the Nifty dipped 4.15 points to open at 25,981.85. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 85,106.81 and the Nifty 50 at 25,986. The broader indices traded in the mixed in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap was up by 30.70 points, or 0.07 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index fell 56.64 points or 0.11 per cent to trade at 51,545.46.

From the Sensex pack, TCS, BEL, HCL Tech, TMPV and Tech Mahindra were among the major gainers, with TCS leading the pack by gaining around 1.22 per cent in the early trade today. On the other hand, Hindustan Unilever, Eternal, Titan, Power Grid, and ICICI Bank were among the laggards, with Hindustan Unilever shedding 1.20 per cent in the opening trade.

In early trade, 894 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,515 were trading in the red. Ninety-two stocks remained unchanged.

"If the market slips below 25,900/84800, it could retest levels of 25,850-25,800/84600-84400. On the upside, above 26,000/85200, the pullback could extend up to 26,100-26,150/85500-85700," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head – Equity Research.



What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start as it opened with a fall of 40.5 points at 26,094.50, compared to the previous close of 26,135.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued their selling streak for the third straight session on December 3 and offloaded equities of Rs 3,692 crore while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained buyers and added equities worth Rs 4,730 crore on the same day.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific stocks traded mostly in green after US stocks rose near their record levels on Wednesday. While Japan's Nikkei 225 added 888.32 points or 1.78 per cent to trade at 50,753.00, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 60.27 points. South Korea's Kospi traded in the red with a dip of 29.65 points. Shanghai's SSE Composite index was down by 1.52 points or 0.04 per cent.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)