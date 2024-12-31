Stock market: Sensex tanks over 400 points, Nifty opens near 23,550 on last trading day of 2024

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Stock market updates for December 31.

Stock markets update: Equity benchmark indices declined in early trade Tuesday amid weak trends in Asian markets and unabated foreign fund outflows. In the early trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 406.60 points to 77,841.53 in early trade. Meanwhile, the Nifty also declined 99.50 points to 23,545.40 points.

Key stock movements

On the 30-stock BSE Sensex, 10 stocks were trading in green, while 20 declined. Zomato led the losses, down 2.17%, followed by Tech Mahindra, HCLTech, Infosys, and TCS. On the upside, SBI gained 0.51%, supported by Nestle India, Asian Paints, Adani Ports & SEZ, and Hindustan Unilever.

On the Nifty50, 21 stocks gained, while 29 declined. ONGC topped the gainers' list, up by 1.29%, followed by BEL, Coal India, SBI, and Kotak Mahindra Bank. Losses were led by Tech Mahindra, down 1.94%, followed by Infosys, TCS, HCLTech, and Adani Enterprises.

Sectoral performance

Among sectors, the IT index saw the steepest decline, slipping 2.13%, followed by the Realty index, which was down 1.05%. Other sectoral laggards included Nifty Bank, Financial Services, Consumer Durables, FMCG, and Auto indices. Meanwhile, Pharma, PSU Bank, Metal, Healthcare, and Oil & Gas indices showed resilience, trading in positive territory.