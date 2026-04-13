Market Opening Bell: Sensex slips 1,613 points, Nifty below 23,600 amid renewed geopolitical concerns

Mumbai:

After a stellar rally next week, Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened gap down on Monday amid weak global cues following failed US–Iran talks and rising crude oil prices. While the 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 1,613.09 points or 2.08 per cent to start the session at 75,937.16, the Nifty fell 461 points to open at 23,589.60. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 77,550.25 and the Nifty 50 at 24,050.60.

In early trade, market breadth was negative, with 2,409 stocks declining against only 275 stocks advancing on the NSE. 59 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start as it opened with a dip of 191.5 points at 23,900, compared to the previous close of 24,091.50. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers, purchasing equities worth Rs 672.09 crore on April 9, 2026. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained net buyers with purchases of Rs 410.05 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Asian stocks traded in the red on Monday as Brent crude futures surged 8 per cent to USD103 a barrel. While Japan's Nikkei 225 shed 539.11 points or 0.95 per cent to trade at 56,385, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down by 266.54 points or 10.3 per cent. Similarly, South Korea's Kospi traded in the red with a drop of 71.20 points at the time of writing the report. Shanghai's SSE Composite index shed 6.96 points or 0.17 per cent.