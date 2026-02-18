Market Opening Bell: Sensex gains over 100 points, Nifty holds 25,750, IT stocks drag

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened flat on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, amid positive global cues. While the 30-share BSE Sensex gained 102.63 points to start the session at 83,553.59, the Nifty added 27.25 points to open at 25,752.65. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 83,450.96 and the Nifty 50 at 25,725.40. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index gained 9.36 points, or 0.05 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap Select Index was up by 30.49 points or 0.39 per cent, to trade at 7,799.06.

From the Sensex pack, BEL, Eternal, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement, and State Bank of India were among the gainers, with BEL leading the pack by gaining 0.83 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Adani Ports and PowerGrid were among the losers with Infosys shedding 1.53 per cent in the opening trade.

"We are of the view that 25,600/83000 and 25,500/82700 remain the crucial support zones for traders. As long as the market is trading above these levels, the bullish momentum is likely to continue. On the higher side, 25,800/83700 would act as an immediate resistance zone for the bulls. A successful breakout above 25,800/83800 could push the market towards 25,950-26,000/84200-84500. On the flip side, side 25,500/82700, the uptrend would become vulnerable," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a strong start as it opened with a gain of 78.5 points at 25,788.50, compared to the previous close of 25,710. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers in the last trading session and offloaded equities worth Rs 995.21 crore. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) also bought equities worth Rs 187.04 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Asian stocks traded higher after a quiet finish for the US stock market amid renewed artificial intelligence worries. While Japan's Nikkei 225 surged 696.51 points or 1.23 per cent to trade at 57,263, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up by 138.82 points. Meanwhile, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan and South Korea were among markets closed for Lunar New Year holidays.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)