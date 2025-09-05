Advertisement
Stock Market Holiday: Are NSE, BSE open or closed today for Eid-e-Milad? Find out

NSE holidays 2025, BSE Holidays 2025: Banks in several states are closed for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi or Id-E-Milad, which marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.

Full list of stock market holidays.
Mumbai:

As investors and traders prepare for the last trading session of the week, there is confusion about whether the stock markets - National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE - are open or closed today. This is because banks will remain closed in some parts of the country today, i.e. on September 5, 2025. According to the Reserve Bank of India's list of holidays, both public and private sector banks will remain closed on this day due to Eid-e-Milad un-Nabi and Thiruvonam (Onam) festivals. Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi or Id-E-Milad, which marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. Thiruvonam marks the last day of the auspicious Hindu festival of Onam, which is celebrated with great pomp in various regions of South India.

Are Stock Markets Open Or Closed Today?

While banks are closed in some states, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE will remain open today. According to the stock market holiday calendar shared by the NSE and BSE, trading activities will go as usual on Friday.

According to the stock market holiday calendar, there are no additional holidays in the month of September, and they will remain closed only on weekends. 

Meanwhile, stock markets are expected to have a flat opening today, after yesterday’s gap-up opening, which was fueled by GST 2.0 optimism but later met with profit booking.

Share Market Holidays 2025: Full List

The stock markets will now remain closed on these days: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra, Diwali Laxmi Puja, Diwali-Balipratipada, Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev, and Christmas.

Holiday Date Day
Mahavir Jayanti April 10, 2025 Thursday
Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti April 14, 2025 Monday
Good Friday April 18, 2025 Friday
Maharashtra Day May 1, 2025 Thursday
Independence Day August 15, 2025 Friday
Ganesh Chaturthi August 127, 2025 Wednesday
Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra October 2, 2025 Thursday
Diwali Laxmi Puja October 21, 2025 Tuesday
Diwali-Balipratipada October 22, 2025 Wednesday
Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev November 05, 2025 Wednesday
Christmas December 25, 2025 Thursday

 

