Stock Market Holiday: Are NSE, BSE open or closed today for Eid-e-Milad? Find out NSE holidays 2025, BSE Holidays 2025: Banks in several states are closed for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi or Id-E-Milad, which marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.

Mumbai:

As investors and traders prepare for the last trading session of the week, there is confusion about whether the stock markets - National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE - are open or closed today. This is because banks will remain closed in some parts of the country today, i.e. on September 5, 2025. According to the Reserve Bank of India's list of holidays, both public and private sector banks will remain closed on this day due to Eid-e-Milad un-Nabi and Thiruvonam (Onam) festivals. Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi or Id-E-Milad, which marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. Thiruvonam marks the last day of the auspicious Hindu festival of Onam, which is celebrated with great pomp in various regions of South India.

Are Stock Markets Open Or Closed Today?

While banks are closed in some states, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE will remain open today. According to the stock market holiday calendar shared by the NSE and BSE, trading activities will go as usual on Friday.

According to the stock market holiday calendar, there are no additional holidays in the month of September, and they will remain closed only on weekends.

Meanwhile, stock markets are expected to have a flat opening today, after yesterday’s gap-up opening, which was fueled by GST 2.0 optimism but later met with profit booking.

Share Market Holidays 2025: Full List

The stock markets will now remain closed on these days: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra, Diwali Laxmi Puja, Diwali-Balipratipada, Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev, and Christmas.