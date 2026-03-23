Sensex sinks 1,836.57 points, Nifty ends near 22,500, investors lose 13.74 lakh crore

Mumbai:

Amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East, the domestic stock market continues to decline sharply. On the first day of the week, the Indian stock market fell by 2.5 per cent. While the BSE Sensex closed at 72,696.39 points with a decline of 1836.57 points (2.46 per cent), the NSE Nifty 50 index fell by 601.85 points (2.60 per cent) to close at 22,512.65 points - its lowest level since April 9, 2025. This fall has led to the loss of 13.74 lakh crore.

During the day, the Sensex touched a low of 72,558.44, representing a fall of 1,974.52 or 2.64 per cent. The Nifty touched the level of 22,471.25 during today's trading session.

"The index opened 300 points lower and extended losses throughout the session, closing near the day's low after registering a steep 15% correction from its all-time high of 26,373, now marching towards its 52-week low of 21,743. NSE cash volumes dipped marginally by 7% from the prior session, with HCL Tech, Power Grid, and ONGC emerging as the sole Nifty 50 gainers amid a sea of red; Titan, Shriram Finance, and Trent spearheaded the losses," said Vinay Rajani, Senior Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

47 out of 50 Nifty companies closed in red

On Monday, out of the 30 Sensex companies, shares of only four closed in the green, while the remaining 26 closed in the red with losses. Similarly, of the 50 companies in the Nifty 50, only three closed in the green, while the remaining 47 closed in the red. Among the Sensex companies, HCL Tech was the biggest gainer, ending the session with a 1.83 per cent gain, whereas Tata Group company Titan was the biggest loser, ending with a 6.24 per cent fall.

Rupee slumps 50 paise

Meanwhile, the rupee breached the 94/dollar barrier for the first time, slumping 50 paise to a new record closing low of 94.03 (provisional) against the greenback on Monday, as spiralling global crude prices and unabated foreign fund outflows unnerved investors.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)