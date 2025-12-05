Specialty chemicals stock ends session in green post strategic acquisition in United States: Details here The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 52.11. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Mumbai:

Shares of Fineotex Chemical Ltd, which manufactures speciality chemicals, ended the trading session on Friday, December 5, 2025, in green after the company informed exchanges about the strategic acquisition of a leading US specialty oilfield chemicals group. The stock started the trading session in green at Rs 24 against the previous close of Rs 23,98. Amid a spurt in trading volume by more than 4.90 times, the scrip gained to touch the intraday high of Rs 25.90, a gain of 8 per cent. The counter ended the trading session at Rs 25.44 with a gain of 6.09 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 2,914.79 crore.

Stock's 52-week high and low

The counter has gained after three days of consecutive falls. Technically, it traded higher than the 20-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day and 50-day moving averages.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 52.11. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

The stock's 52-week high is Rs 36.19, on December 9, 2024, and the 52-week low is Rs 19.21.

Strategic acquisition in United States

The company has announced that it has strategically acquired CrudeChem Technologies Group (CCT), a major US-based company. In the filing, the company stated that this deal could be a significant step forward for it in the areas of technology, new markets, and environmentally friendly chemical solutions.

CrudeChem Technologies is an American company that manufactures advanced chemical additives and oilfield chemicals for the oil and gas sector. The company has been providing solutions to leading global energy and oilfield service companies for many years.

The market for this industry in North America is estimated to be approximately $11.5 billion by 2025. Through this acquisition, Fineotex will strengthen its position in this rapidly growing global market.

