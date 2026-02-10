Smallcap stock below Rs 50 gains 4% ahead of board meeting on February 14, check share price The company has strengthened its growth narrative through strategic initiatives — including securing Wing Zone master franchise rights, acquiring Rightfest Hospitality LLP, and expanding tech capabilities via a Singapore-based acquisition.

Mumbai:

Shares of multi-format food services and hospitality company Spice Lounge Food Works gained over 4 per cent on Tuesday, February 10, 2025, as the firm informed exchanges that its board will meet on February 14, 2026, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025. The stock began the trading session in the red with a loss of 4.6 per cent at Rs 30.30 against the previous close of Rs 31.76 on the BSE. However, it gained momentum and touched a high of Rs 33.30, representing a gain of 4.84 per cent. Last seen, the scrip was trading at Rs 33.01 with a gain of 3.94 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 2,301.20 crore.

Stock has been gaining for the last five days and has risen 22.03 per cent in the period. Technically, it trades higher than the 5-day and 20-day moving averages but lower than the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 42.51. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 72.20, hit on December 24, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 7.69.

Trading window closer

The company has informed exchanges that the trading window for dealing in securities will remain closed for all designated persons and their immediate relatives. The window, which closed on January 1, 2026, is set to reopen 48 hours after the results are made public.

Share price history

The stock has yielded a return of 2721.37 per cent in five years and 719.11 per cent in three years. While it has gained 655.38 per cent in two years, the stock has gained 131.97 per cent in one year. However, the stock has corrected 13.06 per cent on a year-to-date basis, as against the dip of 1.07 per cent in the benchmark index.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)