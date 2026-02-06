MRF Dividend 2026: Tyre maker announces second interim dividend, check amount, record date and other details Tyre giant MRF delivered a stellar performance for the third quarter ended December 2025 and has also announced interim dividend for its investors.

Tyre maker MRF on Friday posted a two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 692 crore for the third quarter ended December 2025, riding on the back of robust sales to companies and replacement sales. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 315 crore for the October-December quarter of the last fiscal.

Its revenue from operations increased to Rs 8,050 crore in the period under review against Rs 7,001 crore in the year-ago period, MRF Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

"In the third quarter, both original equipment (OE) and replacement sales were robust on account of an increase in demand following the reduction in GST rates. Rural economy also picked up against the background of good and widespread monsoons," the tyre maker stated.

The demand buoyancy arising from reduction in GST rates is expected to continue in the fourth quarter also, MRF said.

"Moreover, OEMs are expected to increase production levels due to higher sales expected in the last quarter and also due to reduced channel inventory," it added.

The government's budget announcement of increased infrastructure spending augurs well for commercial vehicles and, consequently, for the tyre industry, the company stated.

"Trade Agreements, being finalised by the Government with various countries, including with the EU and US, will open up opportunities for exports in the coming future," it added.

MRF Dividend 2026

The company has informed exchanges that its board has approved a second interim dividend of Rs 3 per share for the financial year ending March 31, 2026.

MRF Dividend 2026 record date

Earlier, the company said that February 13, 2026, has been fixed as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for this corporate action.

MRF Dividend payment date

The Second Interim Dividend declared will be paid on or after Friday, 27th February, 2026.

"The Board of Directors has declared a Second Interim Dividend of Rs.3/-per equity share [30%] for the financial year ending 31st March, 2026. The Company has fixed Friday 13th February, 2026[13.02.2026], as the record date for the purpose of payment of Second Interim Dividend. The Second Interim Dividend declared will be paid on or after Friday, 27th February, 2026 [27.02.2026]," the filing reads.

Shares of the company on Friday ended 8.57 per cent up at Rs 1,46,495.05 apiece on BSE.

