Silver price breaches Rs 3,00,000 per-kg mark, gold at record high on MCX | Check city-wise rates Silver price today, gold price today: The silver futures, maturing on March 5, 2025, started the session in the green. It gained further to hit the high of Rs 3,01,315 per kg on the MCX, representing a gain of Rs 13,553 or 4.71 per cent.

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures trade skyrocketed on Monday, January 19, 2026, fueled by a strong shift toward safe-haven assets amid renewed trade tensions between the US and Europe. The gold February 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 804 at Rs 1,43,321 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,42,517. However, it rebounded to hit an all-time high of Rs 1,45,500, a jump of Rs 2,983. Last seen, the precious metal futures were trading at Rs 1,44,955 with a gain of Rs 2,438 or 1.71 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for April 2026 were up by Rs 2,642 or 1.79 per cent to trade at Rs 1,50,00 per 10 grams in business turnover of 5660 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

The silver futures, maturing on March 5, 2025, started the session in the green. It further advanced to hit a high of Rs 3,01,315 per kg on the MCX, representing a gain of Rs 13,553, or 4.71 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 3,00,429 with a gain of Rs 12,667 or 4.40 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was up by 1.79 per cent to approximately USD 4,677.6 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11 am was USD 4,670.85 per ounce, up by USD 74.51 or 1.62 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,45,840 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,33,700 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,45,690 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,33,550 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,45,690 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,33,550 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,44,880 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,46,730 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 3,05,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 3,05,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 3,05,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 3,18,000 per kg.