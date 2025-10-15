MCX Gold price at record high, silver above Rs 1.61 lakh | Check city-wise rates Silver MCX, Gold MCX Rates Today: In the international market, the COMEX gold price gained around 0.97 per cent, trading at approximately USD 4203.6 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 9:50 am was USD 4,182.38 per ounce, up by 0.85 per cent.

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals edged higher on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, as renewed US-China trade worries boosted safe-haven demand. The gold December 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 659 or 0.52 per cent at Rs 1,26,915 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,26,256. However, it later surged to touch the fresh all-time high of Rs 1,27,500. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,26,726 with a jump of Rs 478 or 0.37 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for February 2026 gain by Rs 347 or 0.27 per cent to trade at Rs 1,27,839 per 10 grams at the time of writing the report.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on December 5, 2025, started the session in the green. The contract opened with a gain of Rs 296 or 18 per cent at Rs 1,59,800 per kg on the MCX against the previous close of Rs 1,59,504. It later reached the intraday high of Rs 1,61,418. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,60,131 - a gain of Rs 627 or 0.39 per cent from the previous close.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price gained around 0.97 per cent, trading at approximately USD 4203.6 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 9:50 am was USD 4,182.38 per ounce, up by 0.85 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,29,040 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,18,300 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,28,890 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,18,150 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,28,890 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,18,150 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,29,380 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,18,600 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,90,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,90,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 1,90,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 2,07,000 per kg.