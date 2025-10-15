Market Opening Bell: Sensex jumps 167 points, Nifty near 25,200, LG Electronics India in green Sensex, Nifty Today: Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start as it opened with a gain of 76.5 points at 25,271.50, compared to the previous close of 25,195.

The Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened in the green on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, amid positive global cues. While the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 167.27 points to start the session at 82,197.25, the Nifty added 36.45 points to open at 25,181.95. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 82,029.98 and the Nifty 50 at 25,145.50. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the red in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap was up by 132.21 points, or 0.29 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index added 32.65 points, or 0.06 per cent, to trade at 52,676.37.