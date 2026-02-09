Gold gains Rs 3,049, silver surges by 6% on MCX | Check city-wise rates and key levels Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: Gold and silver prices surged on February 9, 2026, with MCX gold hitting Rs 1,58,500 and silver futures jumping nearly 6 per cent. Discover the latest 24k and 22k gold rates in Delhi, Mumbai, and other major cities amid a global bullion rally.

Rates of precious metals in futures trade surged on Monday, February 9, 2026, amid a surge in international bullion prices. The gold April 2 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 549 or 0.35 per cent at Rs 1,56,000 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,55,451. It gained further to hit the high of Rs 1,58,500, a jump of Rs 3,049 or 1.96 per cent. Last seen, the precious metal futures were trading at Rs 1,57,786 with a gain of Rs 2,335 or 1.50 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for June 2026 were up by Rs 2,452 or 1.55 per cent to trade at Rs 1,60,603 per 10 grams in business turnover of 1,097 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on March 5, 2025, started the session in the green. It started the trading session at Rs 2,59,887 against the previous close of Rs 2,49,892, a gain of Rs 9,995. It fell jumped further and touched the high of 2,64,885, a gain of 14,993 or 5.99 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 2,61,412 with a gain of Rs 11,520 or 4.61 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was up by 1.59 per cent to approximately USD 5,059.2 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:30 am was USD 5,025.35 per ounce, up by USD 59.09 or 1.19 per cent.



Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,58,990 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,45,750 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,58,840 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,45,600 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,58,840 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,45,600 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,59,820 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,46,500 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 3,00,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 3,00,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 3,00,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 3,00,000 per kg.

Key levels to watch

According to Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, the broader uptrend structure remains supportive, with prices holding above important long-term support zones.

"Strong buying interest is seen in the ₹1,45,000–₹1,50,000 support area. A sustained hold above this base, along with a breakout above ₹1,60,000, could revive upside momentum toward ₹1,65,000–₹1,75,000, keeping the medium-term outlook positive despite ongoing volatility," Ponmudi said.

