Gold, silver prices fall on MCX as dollar strengthens, recover later | Check city-wise rates

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures trade ticked lower on Thursday, February 19, 2026, as the US dollar strengthened ahead of the key US inflation data. The gold April 2 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a fall of Rs 629 or 0.40 per cent at Rs 1,55,761 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,55,761. It dipped further to hit the low of Rs 1,55,116, before rebounding and touching the high of Rs 1,56,357 a gain of Rs 596 or 0.38 per cent. Last seen, the precious metal futures were trading at Rs 1,55,801 with a gain of Rs 40 or 0.03 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for June 2026 were up by Rs 28 or 0.02 per cent to trade at Rs 1,58,993 per 10 grams in business turnover of 1,200 lots.

"MCX Gold futures are trading near the Rs 1,50,000–Rs 1,60,000 zone, following consolidation after the sharp correction from all-time highs around Rs 1,80,000 – Rs 1,81,000. While prices are currently consolidating in the short term near current levels, the broader uptrend structure remains supportive, with prices holding above important long-term support zones. Strong buying interest is seen in the Rs 1,45,000 – Rs 1,50,000 support area," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on March 5, 2025, started the session in the red. It started the trading session at Rs 2,42,439 against the previous close of Rs 2,44,268, a drop of Rs 1,829. Later, it bounced to touch the high of Rs 2,46,214, a gain of 1,946 or 0.79 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 2,44,072 with a drop of Rs 196 or 0.08 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was down by 0.26 per cent to approximately USD 4,996.6 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:30 am was USD 4,984.82 per ounce, up by USD 97.26 or 1.98 per cent.



Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,56,640 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,43,600 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,56,490 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,43,450 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,56,490 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,43,450 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,58,180 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,46,000 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,70,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,70,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,70,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 2,70,000 per kg.

