Shares of this real estate company gain after subsidiary signs deal with Netherlands-based company

Shares of Diversified player Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd (HMPL) are trading in green today i.e. on April 11, 2025, as the company has informed exchanges that its subsidiary Square Port Shipyard has signed an agreement with Netherlands-based Damen Technical Cooperation BV to develop its shipyard and build ships to cater to the domestic and global markets.

The counter opened in the green at Rs 42.99 against the previous close of Rs 41.99 on the BSE - a gain of 2.38 per cent. However, it later fell amid profit booking to touch the intraday low of Rs 42. The 52-week high of the counter is Rs 63.90 and the 52-week low is Rs 32.

Company Signs Deal

HMPL's subsidiary Square Port Shipyard has signed an agreement with Netherlands-based Damen Technical Cooperation BV - a group company of Damen Shipyards Group NV with expertise in the design and construction of ships, ship components, ship repair and conversion and ship maintenance.

Square Port Shipyard has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Damen Technical Cooperation BV to develop its shipyard and build ships for local and international markets, Hazoor Multi Projects Limited (HMPL) said in a statement.

Square Port Shipyard is located at Dabhol (Ratnagiri) in Maharashtra. It also provides a broad range of associated maritime services.

"The tie up is significant milestone in our journey to be a one stop centre for clients looking for ship building and repair services in India," Fattesingh Patil, Director, Square Port Shipyards said.

Besides the energy sector, Mumbai-based HMPL provides engineering, procurement and construction services in the building road projects segments.

