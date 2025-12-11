Shares of algo trading platform in focus as company shares update on non-convertible debentures: Details According to the information shared, the revised plan includes a green shoe option of up to 2,500 NCDs of RS 1,00,000 each, keeping the total issue size at Rs 50 crore.

Mumbai:

Shares of the Technology-driven financial company Share India Securities are in focus today as the company has shared new updates regarding the process of issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The information shared is in continuation of earlier disclosures dated July 30, 2025 and October 14, 2025. According to the exchange filing, the Finance Committee has updated the total number of the NCDs proposed. The company also said that the tenure of the non-convertible debentures will be up to 2 years from the deemed date of their allotment.

Non-convertible debentures

According to the information shared, the revised plan includes a green shoe option of up to 2,500 NCDs of RS 1,00,000 each, keeping the total issue size at Rs 50 crore.

"The Finance Committee, at its meeting held today, i.e., December 10, 2025, has updated the total number of the NCDs proposed to be issued to up to 5,000 NCDs of face value ₹1,00,000 each including a green shoe option of up to 2,500 NCDs of face value ₹1,00,000 each, aggregating up to ₹50,00,00,000 (Fifty Crore Rupees Only)," the company said in its regulatory filing today.

All other terms and conditions will remain unchanged from those stated in the disclosure dated October 14, 2025.

Share price today

The stock began trading at Rs 155.10, down from the previous close of Rs 157.80 on the BSE. The stock later touched the intraday high and low of Rs 157.75 and Rs 155, respectively. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 156.60 with a fall of 0.76 per cent or Rs 1.20. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 3,426.81 crore.

Share India Securities Q2 FY26 Results

The company's net profit in the September quarter fell 25 per cent to Rs 93.22 crore, compared to Rs 124.26 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from core operations also declined 24.6 per cent to Rs 340.95 crore, compared to Rs 452.75 crore in the same quarter last fiscal year.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)