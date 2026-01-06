Market Opening Bell: Sensex falls over 100 points, Nifty below 26,200, Tata Group stock Trent drops 7% Sensex, Nifty Today: In early trade, 1,053 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,510 were trading in the red. Ninety-two stocks remained unchanged.

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened in the red on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, despite positive global cues following the rally on Wall Street as crude prices and oil company stocks rise post US capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a weekend raid. While the 30-share BSE Sensex shed 108.48 points to start the session at 85,331.14, the Nifty fell by 60.6 points to open at 26,189.70. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 85,439.62 and the Nifty 50 at 26,250.30. On the other hand, the broader indices traded mixed in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap dipped by 4.57 points, or 0.01 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index was up by 37.32 points or 0.07 per cent, to trade at 51,992.09.

From the Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, Tata Steel and Asian Paints were among the major gainers, with Tech Mahindra leading the pack by gaining 1.71 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Trent, HDFC Bank, Reliance, Adani Ports and L&T were among the losers with Trent shedding 7.16 per cent in the opening trade.

In early trade, 1,053 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,510 were trading in the red. Ninety-two stocks remained unchanged.

"We believe that 26,150/85,200 and 26,100/85,000 remain key support zones. As long as the market trades above these levels, bullish sentiment is likely to continue. On the upside, 26,350/85,700 and 26,400/85,850 are immediate resistance zones for bulls. However, below 26050/84900, the uptrend could weaken. The strategy should be to buy between 26250 and 26150, with a final stop loss at 26050," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start as it opened with a gain of 99 points at 26,419, compared to the previous close of 26,320.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 36.25 crore on January 5, 2026, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) extended their buying streak with net purchases of Rs 1,764.07 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Asian markets traded mostly in green. While Japan's Nikkei 225 was up by 462.20 points or 0.89 per cent to trade at 52,296, Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 508.76 points. South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a gain of 12.55 points. Similarly, Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up by 45.96points or 1.07 per cent.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)