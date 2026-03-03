Is stock market open today? NSE, BSE to remain closed for Holi 2026 on this date - Check full list of holidays

Indian benchmark indices, the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE), will remain closed for three days this month. These closings will be apart from weekly offs. However, investors want to know when the stock market will remain closed for Holi celebrations. While India will celebrate Holi on March 4 this year, the benchmark indices will remain open on Wednesday.
When is the stock market closed for Holi?
Indian equity markets, BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India, will remain closed on March 3, 2026. According to information available on the official website of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), trading in equity, equity derivatives, and currency derivatives segments will remain suspended on March 3, 2026.
Investors must note that trading the Commodity Derivatives Segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment will also remain suspended during the morning session, i.e. from 9 am to 5 pm. However, it will resume trading in the evening shift, i.e. from 5:00 pm to 11:55 pm and therefore traders will be able to execute buy or sell orders.
Stock Market Holidays in March 2026
Apart from Holi and regular weekly offs, markets will remain closed on two additional occasions this month, i.e. on March 26, 2026, for Shri Ram Navami and on March 31, 2026, for Shri Mahavir Jayanti
Stock Market Holidays in 2026
As per the holiday calendar available on the NSE website, here's the list of remaining stock market holidays in 2026.
|Date
|Day
|
Holiday Description
|March 03, 2026
|Tuesday
|Holi
|March 26, 2026
|Thursday
|
Shri Ram Navami
|March 31, 2026
|Tuesday
|
Shri Mahavir Jayanti
|April 03, 2026
|Friday
|Good Friday
|April 14, 2026
|Tuesday
|
Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti
|May 01, 2026
|Friday
|
Maharashtra Day
|May 28, 2026
|Thursday
|Bakri Id
|July 21, 2026
|Tuesday
|Muharram
|September 14, 2026
|Monday
|
Ganesh Chaturthi
|October 02, 2026
|Friday
|
Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
|October 20, 2026
|Tuesday
|Dussehra
|November 10, 2026
|Tuesday
|
Diwali-Balipratipada
|November 24, 2026
|Tuesday
|
Prakash Gurpurab Sri Guru Nanak Dev
|December 25, 2026
|Friday
|Christmas
Bank Holiday
According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar, banks are closed today, March 3, in many major cities across the country to celebrate Holi, Dol Jatra, Dhulandi, Holika Dahan and Attukal Pongala. Holi is celebrated on different days in different states. As Holi will be celebrated on March 4 in most parts of the country, banks will remain closed in several cities tomorrow as well.