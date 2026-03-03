Is stock market open today? NSE, BSE to remain closed for Holi 2026 on this date - Check full list of holidays

Mumbai:

Indian benchmark indices, the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE), will remain closed for three days this month. These closings will be apart from weekly offs. However, investors want to know when the stock market will remain closed for Holi celebrations. While India will celebrate Holi on March 4 this year, the benchmark indices will remain open on Wednesday.

When is the stock market closed for Holi?

Indian equity markets, BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India, will remain closed on March 3, 2026. According to information available on the official website of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), trading in equity, equity derivatives, and currency derivatives segments will remain suspended on March 3, 2026.

Investors must note that trading the Commodity Derivatives Segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment will also remain suspended during the morning session, i.e. from 9 am to 5 pm. However, it will resume trading in the evening shift, i.e. from 5:00 pm to 11:55 pm and therefore traders will be able to execute buy or sell orders.

Stock Market Holidays in March 2026

Apart from Holi and regular weekly offs, markets will remain closed on two additional occasions this month, i.e. on March 26, 2026, for Shri Ram Navami and on March 31, 2026, for Shri Mahavir Jayanti

Stock Market Holidays in 2026

As per the holiday calendar available on the NSE website, here's the list of remaining stock market holidays in 2026.

Date Day Holiday Description March 03, 2026 Tuesday Holi March 26, 2026 Thursday Shri Ram Navami March 31, 2026 Tuesday Shri Mahavir Jayanti April 03, 2026 Friday Good Friday April 14, 2026 Tuesday Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti May 01, 2026 Friday Maharashtra Day May 28, 2026 Thursday Bakri Id July 21, 2026 Tuesday Muharram September 14, 2026 Monday Ganesh Chaturthi October 02, 2026 Friday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti October 20, 2026 Tuesday Dussehra November 10, 2026 Tuesday Diwali-Balipratipada November 24, 2026 Tuesday Prakash Gurpurab Sri Guru Nanak Dev December 25, 2026 Friday Christmas

Bank Holiday

According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar, banks are closed today, March 3, in many major cities across the country to celebrate Holi, Dol Jatra, Dhulandi, Holika Dahan and Attukal Pongala. Holi is celebrated on different days in different states. As Holi will be celebrated on March 4 in most parts of the country, banks will remain closed in several cities tomorrow as well.