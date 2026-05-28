Share Market Holiday: Are NSE, BSE open or closed today for Bakri Id on May 28? Details here

Mumbai:

There will be no trading in the Indian stock market today, i.e. Thursday, May 28. The share market will remain closed today on the occasion of Bakri Id, so no trading activity will take place on both the country's major exchanges, the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE). According to the official calendar released by BSE and NSE, trading will be completely suspended in the equity (cash) segment as well as in the equity derivatives and currency derivatives segments. Apart from this, no window will be open today for those who invest in or manage liquidity in the NDS-RST and Tri-Party Repo segments.

Eid-ul-Adha Holiday Today

While both the exchanges are closed completely, trading on the commodity market, the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), will be slightly affected. According to the MCX schedule, the morning commodity trading session will be completely closed today, i.e. from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. However, the evening session will resume at its scheduled time. After 5:00 pm, the commodity market will resume normal activity, and trading will continue until 11:30 or 11:55 pm.

Stock Market Holidays In 2026

After this month, the only holiday in June will be Muharram on the 26, while the entire month of August has no trading holidays except the weekend.

The market will be closed for Ganesh Chaturthi on September 14, Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, and Dussehra on October 20. There will be no trading on Diwali/Balipratipada on November 10, and another on the occasion of Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev (the birth anniversary of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji) on November 26. The final holiday of the year will be Christmas Day on December 25.