Market Opening Bell: Sensex down over 193 points, Nifty holds 23,100, IT stocks drag Sensex, Nifty Today: Earlier, Gift Nifty, an early indicator for equity market indices, indicated a flat start for the Nifty 50 as it opened flat at 23,205 against the previous close of 23,201 on Thursday.

Sensex, Nifty Today: Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened in the red on Friday, i.e. March 21, 2025, amid mixed global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 193.06 points or 0.25 per cent to open at 76,155, and Nifty fell 22 points to commence the trading session at 23,168.25. The Sensex closed at 76,348.06 and Nifty 50 at 23,190.65 in the last trading session on Thursday.

From the Sensex pack, Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra and Zomato were among the biggest laggards in the opening trade, with Infosys losing around 3 per cent. On the other hand, stocks like Baja Finance, Nestle India, Maruti, NTPC and Reliance were in the green. Bajaj Finance was the top gainer on the BSE, up 2.82 per cent while writing the report.

In early trade, 1,269 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 582 were trading in the red. 128 stocks remained unchanged.

What Gift Nifty indicated?

Earlier, Gift Nifty, an early indicator for equity market indices, indicated a flat start for the Nifty 50 as it opened flat at 23,205 against the previous close of 23,201 on Thursday.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian markets traded mixed as the US stock market edged lower on Thursday amid unsettling policy changes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped by 11 points, or 0.1 per cent, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.2 per cent. The Nasdaq composite fell 0.3 per cent.

At the time of writing the news, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was down by 483.47 points or 2 per cent, but Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 180.81 points or 0.48 per cent. Similarly, South Korea’s Kospi was up by 3.31 points or 0.31 per cent. On the other hand, China's Shanghai Composite was in the red.



How did individual sectors perform?

Major Nifty sectoral indices traded in the green, but the Nifty IT was down by 2.21 per cent. The Nifty Auto was up by 0.47 per cent. Similarly, the Nifty Realty gained 0.35 per cent, and the Nifty Pharma jumped 0.49 per cent in the opening trade.