Market Opening Bell: Sensex gains 550 points, Nifty above 23,500 Market Opening Bell: In early trade, 2,009 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 231 were trading in the red. 70 stocks remained unchanged.

Sensex, Nifty Today: Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty continued the bull run and opened in the green on Monday, i.e. March 24, 2025, amid weak global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 550.76 points or 0.71 per cent to open at 77,456.27 and Nifty gained 165 points to commence the trading session at 23,515.40. The Sensex closed at 76,905.51 and Nifty 50 at 23,350.40 in the last trading session on Friday.

From the Sensex pack, Titan, Ultra Tech Cement, Infosys and Hindustan Unilever were among the biggest laggards in the opening trade, with Titan losing around 0.34 per cent. On the other hand, stocks like Larsen & Toubro, Power Grid, NTPC, Reliance and Kotak Bank were in the green. Larsen & Toubro was the top gainer on the BSE, up 2.63 per cent while writing the report.

In early trade, 2,009 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 231 were trading in the red. 70 stocks remained unchanged.

Last week, the Nifty surged by 4.6 per cent despite the jittery global market due to fear of US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs kicking in from April 2, 2025.

What Gift Nifty indicated?

Earlier, Gift Nifty, an early indicator for equity market indices, indicated a flat start for the Nifty 50 as it opened flat at 23,476.50 against the previous close of 23,478 on Friday.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian markets traded in the red today and the US stock market edged higher to close in green on Friday.

At the time of writing the news, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was down by 55.34 points or 0.23 per cent, and Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 19.42 points or 0.05 per cent. Similarly, South Korea’s Kospi was down by 6.26 points or 0.23 per cent. Similarly, China's Shanghai Composite was in the red.



How did individual sectors perform?

Major Nifty sectoral indices traded in the green today and the Nifty IT too was up 0.84 per cent. The Nifty Auto was up by 0.60 per cent. Similarly, the Nifty Realty gained 1.25 per cent, and Nifty PSU.