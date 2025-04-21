Market Opening Bell: Sensex opens in green, Nifty inches closer to 24,000, HDFC Bank shares gain Market Opening Bell: Sensex opens in green, Nifty inches closer to 24,000, HDFC Bank shares gain

New Delhi:

Sensex, Nifty Today: Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened in the green on Monday, April 21, 2025, amid mixed global cues after an extended weekend. This is the fifth straight day when the stock market has extended its gain. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 349.89 points to open at 78,903.09, while Nifty was up 97.5 points, starting the trading session at 23,949.15. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 78,553.20 and the Nifty 50 at 23,851.65. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices were trading in the green in the opening trade.

"Even though the global economic scenario is mired in uncertainty, India appears relatively resilient. India is the only large economy which can grow at 6% even in a slowing global economy. This, along with the declining dollar, has the potential to attract more FPI inflows into India in the short run," said Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.

From the Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Tech, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank were in green in the opening trade, with Tech Mahindra gaining 3.71 per cent. On the other hand, Adani Ports, Eternal (formerly Zomato), Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement and Maruti were the biggest laggards, with Adani Ports falling 3.96 per cent.

In early trade, 1,774 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 422 were trading in the red. 90 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Earlier, Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start, opening in the green at 23,924.50, against the previous close of 23,805.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian markets opened mixed following the Easter weekend holiday, with some markets still closed.

At the time of writing the news, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 dipped 427.48 points or 1.23 per cent to 34,309.14 in morning trading. South Korea’s Kospi was down 2.09 points or 0.08 per cent. While Hong Kong's Hang Seng remained closed for trading, China's Shanghai Composite was in the green when writing this news.

How did individual sectors perform?

Major Nifty sectoral indices traded in the green today, with the Nifty IT gaining 1.47 per cent. Similarly, Nifty Private Bank was up by 1.16 per cent. However, Nifty FMCG was in the red by 0.23 per cent. Nifty Realty was up by 0.62 per cent in the opening trade.