Market Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty rebound a day after selloff, rally around 1.5 per cent The broader markets also reversed their losses, with the Nifty Midcap 100 index rising 2.11 per cent to 49,838 points, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 index, ending the session with a 2.13 per cent gain at 15,389 points.

Market Closing Bell: Equity benchmarks indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in Tuesday's trade i.e. on April 8, 2025, after a massive selloff in the previous session amid concerns over US President Donald Trump's tariff. The Sensex ended the session 1089.18 points or 1.49 per cent higher at 74,227.08 while the Nifty 50 wrapped up the session at 22,535.85 - 374.25 points or 1.69 per cent higher than the previous close.

29 of Sensex's components ended in the green today. During the day, it climbed 1,721.49 points or 2.35 per cent to 74,859.39. Intra-day, the NSE Nifty benchmark soared 535.6 points or 2.41 per cent to 22,697.20.

In the previous session, the Nifty had closed at 22,161.60, and the Sensex had settled at 73,137.90.

The broader markets also reversed their losses, with the Nifty Midcap 100 index rising 2.11 per cent to 49,838 points, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 index, ending the session with a 2.13 per cent gain at 15,389 points.

Also, all Sensex firms, except Power Grid, ended in the positive territory today. Titan, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints and Zomato were the biggest gainers.

"Following positive global cues, led by the interest of many nations to enter into bilateral agreements with the US, the domestic market witnessed a recovery. Moreover, this optimism stems from the fact that the Indian economy is more driven by local demand and low reciprocal tariff and ongoing trade negotiations with the U.S. Meanwhile, China's currency devaluation, aimed at mitigating the impact of escalating trade tensions, is exerting downward pressure on the INR. Additionally, all eyes are on the RBI policy decision tomorrow, where a 25-bps rate cut is anticipated.." said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 9,040.01 crore on Monday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 12,122.45 crore, according to exchange data.