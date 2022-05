Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Sensex crashes 800 points, Nifty slips below 16,200

Equity markets fell sharply on Monday morning, tracking negative global cues. While Sensex declined more than 800 points to trade below 54,000, Nifty slipped below 16,200 after falling 250 points.

All the stocks of the Nifty 50 are trading in the red. The top losers include Tech Mahindra, Hindalco Industries, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank and Reliance Industries.

