SBI Life-owned NBFC to discuss fund raising via non-convertible debentures, board to meet on March 11

SBI Life-owned smallcap NBFC (non-banking financial company) Paisalo Digital Ltd shared an important update in its latest exchange filing after market hours on Friday. The company informed that the Operations and Finance Committee of its Board of Directors will meet on March 11, 2026. During the meeting, the committee will consider and may approve a proposal to raise funds through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) via private placement.

Paisalo Digital Share Price Movement

The stock opened at Rs 32.95 on the BSE, compared to the previous closing price of Rs 33.42.

During the session, the share touched an intraday high of Rs 33.15 and a low of Rs 32.37. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 32.69, down 2.18 per cent. The company’s market capitalisation stood at Rs 2,973.23 crore.

According to data from Trendlyne, SBI Life Insurance Company held a 6.83 per cent stake in Paisalo Digital as of December 2025.

Company Recently Issued Commercial Papers

Recently, Paisalo Digital informed the exchanges in another filing that the Operations and Finance Committee of its Board of Directors had allotted Commercial Papers (CPs) through private placement on February 27, 2026.

The company issued a total of 600 commercial papers, each with a face value of Rs 5 lakh. The issue price was Rs 4,86,064 per paper.

Through this issuance, the company raised approximately Rs 29.16 crore, with a maturity payment of Rs 30 crore. These CPs have a tenor of 91 days and will mature on May 29, 2026.

Paisalo Digital Q3FY26 Results

Paisalo Digital reported that its assets under management (AUM) grew 16 per cent year-on-year to Rs 55,082 million in Q3FY26. Loan disbursements during the quarter increased 7 per cent to Rs 10,574 million, reflecting continued strong demand for credit.

The company also expanded its network by adding 492 new touchpoints, taking the total to 4,872 across 22 states. Customer numbers increased to nearly 14 million, with around 1.6 million new customers added during the quarter.

