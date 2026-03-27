SBI Life-backed NBFC stock in focus amid decline in benchmark indices, check full details

Mumbai:

Shares of SBI Life-backed NBFC Paisalo Digital Ltd are in focus amid a downfall in the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty on Friday after a two-day rally, tracking a weak trend in global peers, as the US-Iran conflict continues to be a key overhang for the markets. Crude oil prices staying above the USD 100 per barrel mark and unabated foreign fund outflows have also made investors risk-averse. The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 926.92 points to 74,346.53 in early trade, while the 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 280.95 points to 23,025.50. Amid this fall, there is a good buy opportunity for investors.

Brokerage Evaluate Research has given a buy call on the small-cap company with an upside target of 115 per cent. The brokerage had given a target price of Rs 75 based on a CMP of Rs 34.21 in its report dated March 25. The company's stock opened in red at Rs 33.98 against the previous close of Rs 34.27. During the day, it touched the intraday high and low of Rs 33.99 and Rs 33.19, respectively, on the BSE. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 33.58, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 3,054.17 crore.

Fundamentals appear strong

The brokerage stated in its report that Paisalo Digital Ltd.'s fundamentals appear strong even amid global uncertainties, as the company completed another successful quarter and fiscal year. Banks typically experience impacts in growth, funding, margins, and credit quality, but the company's loan growth remains strong and will be further supported by the expansion of SBI's co-lending program.

The brokerage stated that funding opportunities for the company are increasing, and there appears to be no liquidity shortage in the banking system. Low RBI interest rates and fixed coupon lending are beneficial to the company. Margins have been good over the past year and are expected to remain strong going forward. The company does not lend to the export sector, so the impact of global problems is minimal. Therefore, the 'Buy' rating and target price of Rs 75 remain intact.

Paisalo Digital Q3FY26 Result

The company's assets under management (AUM) grew 16 per cent year-on-year to Rs 55,082 million in Q3FY26. Loan disbursements increased 7 per cent to Rs 10,574 million in the quarter, reflecting continued strong demand for credit.

The company expanded its network, adding 492 new touchpoints, bringing the total to 4,872 across 22 states. Customer numbers also increased to nearly 14 million, with approximately 1.6 million new customers added during the quarter.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)