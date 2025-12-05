SBI-backed NBFC stock in focus as board to consider fundraise proposal soon The stock surged after the company released significant information in its latest exchange filing after market hours on Thursday.

Mumbai:

Shares of Paisalo Digital Limited, a small-cap company in the Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) sector with a market capitalization of RS 3,359.77 crore, is trading in the green today. ​​Last seen, the company's shares were trading 0.27 per cent or Rs 0.10 higher at Rs 36.94 on the BSE and 0.52 per cent or Rs 0.19 higher at Rs 36.99 on the NSE. Earlier, the counter opened at Rs 36.70 on the BSE today and have touched an intraday high of Rs 37.37.

The stock surged after the company released significant information in its latest exchange filing after market hours on Thursday. ​​In its filing, the company stated that a meeting of the Operations and Finance Committee of the Board of Directors of Paisalo Digital Limited is scheduled for December 9, 2025.

This meeting will primarily discuss and approve two proposals. The first proposal relates to the issuance and allotment of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) by the company through a private placement.

The second proposal concerns fundraising, under which the company will decide on raising capital by issuing Non-Convertible Debentures. The company provides loans to financially vulnerable individuals who typically do not have easy access to credit from the traditional banking system. The company has a vast network, operating through 4,380 touchpoints across 22 states and union territories of India.

Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rallied in morning trade on Friday after the RBI cut interest rates by 25 basis points in a bid to further bolster economic growth.

After volatility in early trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex later bounced back, advancing 318.71 points to 85,584.03. The 50-share NSE Nifty also climbed 95 points to 26,128.75.

Shrugging off concerns over the rupee's depreciation, the RBI has cut the interest rate by 25 basis points to 5.25 per cent in a bid to bolster further economic growth, which rose to a six-quarter high of 8.2 per cent in the second quarter of the current financial year.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)