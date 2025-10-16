Renewable energy stock ends session in green as company shares this update - Details Earlier, the company received an order from Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) to install ultra-fast EV chargers at Kempegowda International Airport.

Mumbai:

Shares of Servotech Renewable Power System Limited, which works in the field of renewable energy and EV charging solution technology, ended the session in the green today. The counter started the trading session in the green at Rs 124.43 against the previous close of Rs 123.93 on the National Stock Exchange. The scrip gained further to touch the high of Rs 125.50, representing a jump of 1.26 per cent from the previous close. In between, it touched a low of Rs 123.80. The counter ended the session at Rs 12,4 and the company's market cap stood at Rs 2,800 crore.

52-Week High, Low

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 196.98, and the 52-week low is Rs 97.55. Technically, the stock trades lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 41.37. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Meanwhile, the company has announced the appointment of Sonu Sood as its global brand ambassador. "Together, we aim to inspire individuals, communities, and businesses to adopt sustainable practices and contribute to a more resilient energy ecosystem," said Raman Bhatia, Managing Director, Servotech Renewable.

Receives Order From Bengaluru International Airport Limited

Earlier, the company received an order from Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) to install ultra-fast EV chargers at Kempegowda International Airport.

Each charger will have a capacity of 240 kW and will enhance the e-transport operational efficiency at the airport, Servotech Renewable Power System said in a statement.

Servotech Renewable Power System has received an order to install 10 ultra-fast direct current electric vehicle (DC EV) chargers of 240 kW each at Kempegowda International Airport for airside EV operations, it said.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)