Real estate stock ended session with gains after subsidiary wins project from PSU - Check details

Mumbai:

Shares of Infra-to-energy player Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd ended the session with gains after the company announced that its subsidiary, Quippo Oil & Gas Infrastructure Ltd, has secured a Rs 280.1 crore project from Maharatna PSU Oil India.

“Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd. (HMPL), one of India’s fastest-growing infrastructure and engineering enterprises, is pleased to announce that its recently acquired subsidiary, Quippo Oil & Gas Infrastructure Ltd., has been awarded a contract valued at ₹280.1 crore by Oil India Limited, a Maharatna Public Sector Undertaking (PSU),” the company informed the BSE through an exchange filing.

