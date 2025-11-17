Quarterly Results: Shares of smallcap company rally 10% post Q2 results - Check details The action in the stock comes as the company has reported a 68 per cent YoY increase in net profit to Rs 89.76 crore in Q2FY26, significantly higher than Rs 53.4 crore in Q2FY25.

Shares of frozen meat exporter HMA Agro Industries rallied around 10 per cent on Monday amid a surge in the stock market and strong quarterly results announced by the company. The stock opened gap up with a gain of 3.26 per cent at Rs 31 against the previous close of Rs 30.02 on the BSE. It gained further to touch the high of Rs 33.02, representing a gain of 9.99 per cent from the previous close. Last seen, the counter was trading at Rs 31.75 with a gain of 5.76 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,589.94 crore. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock started the trading session at Rs 32.97 against the previous close of Rs 29.98. During the day, it hit a high of Rs 32.97 and a low of Rs 31.59.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 48.33 and the 52-week low is Rs 2.13.

Quarterly Results

The action in the stock comes as the company has reported a 68 per cent YoY increase in net profit to Rs 89.76 crore in Q2FY26, significantly higher than Rs 53.4 crore in Q2FY25. Revenue also grew 47.04 per cent to Rs 2,155.34 crore, compared to Rs 1,465.86 crore in the same quarter last year.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the company saw a strong jump. Profit increased 14,940 per cent in Q2FY26 compared to a profit of Rs 0.59 crore in the June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26). Sales also increased 92 per cent during the same period, from Rs 1,122.6 crore to Rs 2,155.34 crore.

EBITDA also saw a sharp increase. It grew 88 per cent YoY to Rs 131.5 crore, compared to Rs 70 crore in Q2FY25. EBITDA grew 691.5 per cent sequentially, from just Rs 16.6 crore in Q1FY26.

The company posted strong results on a half-yearly basis as well. PAT grew 66.89 per cent to Rs 90.38 crore in H1FY26, compared to Rs 54.16 crore in H1FY25. Sales grew 50.47 per cent to Rs 3277.9 crore in the same period, significantly higher than Rs 2178.47 crore last year.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)