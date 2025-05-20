Quarterly Results: Net profit of Man Infraconstruction rises 50 per cent YoY, announces dividend Revenue from operations dipped marginally on a year-on-year (YoY) basis at Rs 293.79 crore as compared to 296.74 crore in the year-ago period.

Mumbai:

EPC firm Man Infraconstruction on Tuesday reported its financial results for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25. The company has reported a 50 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 97.15 crore. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 64.65 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Revenue from operations dipped marginally on a year-on-year (YoY) basis at Rs 293.79 crore as compared to 296.74 crore in the year-ago period. However, sequentially revenue saw a significant rise by 21 per cent from Rs 242.32 crore.

Total income also dipped slightly to Rs 327.83 crore from Rs 332.26 crore in the quarter under review a year ago. Expenses slipped to Rs 194.81 crore in the January-March quarter from Rs 261.72 crore an year ago.

Dividend Announced

The EPC firm has also declared its first interim dividend of Rs 0.45 per share with a face value of Rs 2 each.

“Declared First Interim Dividend of Rs. 0.45 per equity share (i.e. 22.5%) on 37,52,89,565 Equity Shares having Face Value of Rs. 2/- each, for the Financial Year 2025-26,” the company said in an exchange filing.

Earlier, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority issued the Letter of Award (LoA) to Trident Agrocom Exports and Man Infraconstruction consortium for the development of a Rs 284-crore agro facility at its port.

The consortium received the LoA on December 30, JNPA said.

Once operational, the export-import-cum-domestic agricultural commodity-based processing and storage facility coming up on a 27-acre land parcel within the port complex, is expected to handle about 1.2 million tonnes of cargo annually.

The facility will significantly contribute to the country's agro trade by improving the processing, storage, and transportation infrastructure for agricultural commodities, the port operator said.

"This project will enhance India's agricultural logistics capabilities and support the growth of both domestic and international agro trade.

With the new facility, JNPA is playing a critical role in strengthening India's agricultural export infrastructure," said Unmesh Sharad Wagh, Chairman of JNPA.