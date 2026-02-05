Quarterly results: FMCG stock begins trading session in green PAT rises 42% in third quarter, check details The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 55.52. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Mumbai:

Shares of rice exporter GRM Overseas, which has a diversified product portfolio including rice, spices and other food products, are in focus as the company has reported its financial results for the third quarter of the FY26. Following this update, the stock opened gap up with a gain of 2.47 per cent at Rs 170 against the previous close of Rs 165.90 on the BSE. However, it dipped amid profit booking and touched a low of Rs 161.95, representing a fall of 2.38 per cent. This is a trend reversal as the stock has fallen after two days of consecutive gains. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 164.60, with a fall of 0.78 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 3,029.56 crore.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock opened at Rs 170 against the previous close of Rs 167.06. Later, the stock touched an intraday low of Rs 161.50.

Stock share price

Technically, the stock is higher than the 5-day, 50 day, 100 day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 20-day moving averages.

Meanwhile, the BSE has placed the stock under the Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure Stage 1 (ST ASM-1) framework.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 55.52. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has given a multibagger return of 12,644.19 per cent in 10 years and 1,250.86 per cent in five years. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has gained 1.67 per cent as against the correction of 2.21 per cent in the benchmark index.

Quarterly results

The third quarter of FY26 (Q3FY26) stood at Rs 492.6 crore, which is 28.9 per cent higher than Rs 382.2 crore in the same quarter last year (Q3FY25). EBITDA was Rs 313 million, an increase of 34.1 per cent year-on-year compared to Rs 233 million in the same quarter last year. EBITDA margin for the quarter was 6.3 per cent. Meanwhile, the company's net profit (PAT) was Rs 19.3 crore, an increase of 42.8 per cent compared to the previous year. Profit margin was 3.9 per cent in Q3FY26, compared to 3.5 per cent in Q3FY25.

ALSO READ | FD Rates: Banks offering up to 7.75% interest on 3-year deposits for senior citizens

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)