PSU dividend stock: PFC shares gain as profit rises 23 per cent - Check record date and payment date

PFC has fixed February 28, 2025 as the record date.

PSU dividend stock: State-owned Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC) gained around 4 per cent on Thursday i.e. on February 13 after the company announced its third interim dividend along with December quarter results. The counter opened at Rs 376.40 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 373.30. The counter surged further to touch the high of Rs 387.70 - a gain of 3.85 per cent from the last trading price.

The 52-week high of the counter is Rs 580.35 and the 52-week low is Rs 351.85. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 384.85 on the BSE.

PSU dividend stock: Interim dividend amount

The PSU has announced an interim dividend of Rs 3.50 per equity share with a face value of Rs 10 each. This is the third interim dividend announced by the company.

"3rd interim dividend @ Rs.3.50/-(Rupees Three Paisa Fifty only) per equity share (i.e. @ 35 %) (Subject to deduction of TDS) on the face value of the paid-up equity shares of Rs 10/- each for the FY 2024-25," the company said in an exchange filing.

PSU dividend stock: Record date

Power Finance Corporation has fixed February 28, 2025 as the record date to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for this corporate action.

PSU dividend stock: Payment date

The company has informed exchanges that the interim dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders on or before March 11, 2025.

PFC quarterly results: Price rises 23 per cent

Meanwhile, the company has its quarterly results. The company has posted an over 23 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 7,759.56 crore in the December quarter compared to a year ago, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The company had a consolidated net profit of Rs 6,294.44 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2023, a BSE filing showed.