Promoter raises stake in this real estate company, stock ends session in green Realty Stock In Focus: The stock hit its 52-week high of Rs 262.50 on December 30, 2024, and a 52-week low of Rs 135.05 on March 17, 2024.

Mumbai:

Shares of Quant Mutual Fund-owned realty stock, Man Infraconstruction, ended the session in green on Monday, i.e. on June 16, 2025. The counter started the session in the red at Rs 162.05 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 164.40. However, it rebounded in early trade as equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty gained after a flat start. The stock gained 0.97 per cent to touch the intraday high of Rs 166. It ended the session at Rs 165.15. The stock hit its 52-week high of Rs 262.50 on December 30, 2024, and a 52-week low of Rs 135.05 on March 17, 2024. The market cap of the company is Rs 6,197.91 crore.

Promoters Raise Stake

Promoters of the company have raised their stake in the company. According to the information available, Parag K Shah increased his stake in the company on 13 June 2025. He bought 37,000 shares of Man Infraconstruction. After this, the number of shares he held increased to 117572006. The stake held by him in the company has increased from 31.32 per cent to 31.33 per cent. He has been continuously increasing his stake in the company.

Stock Market Closing

Meanwhile, Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded by nearly 1 per cent on Monday following value buying in IT and oil shares and a rally in global shares amid a drop in Brent crude oil prices.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 677.55 points or 0.84 per cent to settle at 81,796.15. During the day, it surged 747.22 points or 0.92 per cent to 81,865.82.

The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 227.90 points or 0.92 per cent to 24,946.50.

Among 30 Sensex firms, UltraTech Cement, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy Services, Eternal, Asian Paints, Tata Steel and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the biggest gainers.

Tata Motors, Adani Ports and Sun Pharma were the laggards. In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng settled in the positive territory.