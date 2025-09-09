Pharma stock under Rs 50 in focus post this acquisition update - Check details Stock in focus: On a year-to-date basis, the stock has corrected 27.78 per cent, as compared to a positive return of 3.29 per cent by the benchmark index.

Mumbai:

Shares of Sudarshan Pharma Industries, a pharmaceutical company, are in focus as the company has shared an update regarding its recent acquisition. According to the information shared with the exchanges, the company has acquired the assets of Telangana-based Srigen Lifesciences Private Limited for Rs 25.50 crore. According to the company, this will lead to an increase in SPIL's manufacturing capacity. Meanwhile, the stock is under Enhanced Surveillance Measure (ESM) Stage 2.

"The transaction forms a cornerstone of SPIL's long-term strategy to build a robust, scalable, and compliance-driven manufacturing infrastructure to support global expansion and drive sustained value creation for stakeholders," said Sudarshan Pharma Industries in a regulatory statement.

According to the company, the acquired facility will be utilised for the production of high-value, technically complex pharmaceutical ingredients, such as Ropivacaine, Bupivacaine, Probenecid (Probalan), Sitagliptin, Apixaban, and Rivaroxaban—essential APIs.

Share Price History

The stock of the company has given a return of 274.04 per cent in two years and 35.46 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has corrected 27.78 per cent, as compared to a positive return of 3.29 per cent by the benchmark index.

The company has a market cap of around Rs 773 crore. Its 52-week high is Rs 53.5 and the 52-week low is Rs 24.7.

Share Market Today

Meanwhile, the 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 366.87 points to 81,154.17 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 101.35 points to 24,874.50.

From the Sensex firms, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech, Adani Ports and Larsen & Toubro were among the major gainers.

However, Eternal, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance and Bharat Electronics were among the laggards.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,170.35 crore on Monday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 3,014.30 crore, according to exchange data.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)