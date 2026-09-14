Indiabulls shares to be on investors' radar as company plans to enter NBFC fintech space, check details

Shares of diversified commercial services company Indiabulls will be on investors' radar when the market opens on Tuesday, i.e., September 15, 2026, as the company plans to enter the NBFC fintech space. The company has announced an agreement with Fintech Cloud Private Limited under which it will acquire 70 per cent of Fintech Cloud's stake for Rs 1,050 crore. The deal values ​​Fintech Cloud's equity at Rs 1,500 crore. The acquisition will be through a proposed merger scheme approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Under this scheme, Indiabulls Fintech will issue up to 21 crore new, fully paid-up equity shares to shareholders holding a 70 per cent stake in Cloud.

Fintech Cloud Private Limited acts as a loan service provider (LSP) for various regulated financial institutions (REs). It provides NBFCs with technology and support related to loan origination, borrower screening, and loan servicing.

In fiscal year 2025-26, the company reported gross revenue of Rs 133.77 crore and profit before tax (PBT) of Rs 30.31 crore. The company operates in the technology solutions sector. Indiabulls stated that this acquisition will help it enter the fintech sector and expand its business providing technology solutions to NBFCs.

Indiabulls Share Price

The company's shares ended the last trading session at Rs 25.89, up 5 per cent or Rs 1.23 from the previous close of Rs 24.66 on the BSE. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 6,038.08 crore. During the day, the counter touched an intraday high of Rs 25.89 and an intraday low of Rs 24.29.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 32.50 and a 52-week low of Rs 8.93.

Company shares details about a residential project

The company recently said it has signed an agreement with a private landlord for a residential project to be built on about 10.84 acres on Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram.

Phases 1 and 3 of the project have received RERA registration and are expected to launch by mid-October 2026. The project will have a saleable area of ​​approximately 2.1 million square feet and is expected to generate sales of approximately Rs 3,700 crore. This brings the total GDV of all the company's projects to Rs 27,308 crore.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)